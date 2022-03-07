Takapau Lions, CHB Bookarama, Waipawa Municpal Theatre. 21 April 2018 Hawke's Bay Today Photograph by Warren Buckland HBG 01May18 - HBG 28Jan20 - The 2018 Bookarama filled the ground floor o

Booklovers who usually flock to CHB's popular Bookarama will have to reread a few old favourites, as the much-anticipated event has been delayed a few extra weeks.

With the uncertainty with Covid-19 on the rise, the Takapau Lions Club decided it would be prudent to postpone Bookarama for a few weeks.

The April event is now a June event, with new dates of Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 at the CHB Municipal Theatre Waipawa.

The timing will allow for plenty of cold winter days to curl up with a stack of good second-hand books, as well as allowing extra time for people to donate the surplus from their overflowing bookcases (and make room for more ...).

Donations of books and puzzles will be accepted at drop-off points at 100 per cent Winloves Waipukurau or Tim Chote Appliances Waipawa. Those who would like their books collected can phone Graeme Black on (06) 858 5426.

The details

What: Takapau Lions Club Bookarama.

Where: CHB Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth St Waipawa.

When: Friday, June 17 - Sunday, June 19, 9am-4pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9am-2pm Sunday.