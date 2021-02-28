Covid 19 related delays to NZ Herald and Hawke's Bay Today deliveries

Motorists and freight companies are experiencing long delays due to the Covid 19 borders.

Hawke's Bay Today and NZ Herald newspaper deliveries into the region have been delayed this morning due to long delays at the Auckland Covid 19 border patrol.

The newspapers are printed at the NZME Ellerslie print site and trucked to Hawke's Bay.

However, Auckland's switch to Level 3 lockdown at the weekend has led to border patrols being set up north and south of New Zealand's largest city.

Local delivery teams are doing everything they can to get deliveries complete by late morning, with deliveries beginning around 8am.

The team at Hawke's Bay Today and NZ Herald apologise for the disruption.