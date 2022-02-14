The Ministry of Health recommends getting tested if unwell. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health announced one new Covid case for Hawke's Bay bringing the region's active case tally to 60, with 72 recovered cases.

Overall, there were 744 cases of Covid in the community on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed new rules for travellers that would come into force alongside step one of the borders reopening on February 28.

Travellers would now be able to self-isolate for seven days instead of having to go through MIQ as long as they are fully vaccinated and are able to return a negative test before flying.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health also announced an extension of the deadline for the health and disability sector to have their vaccine booster under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order.

It was extended until 11.59pm on February 24.

The new dates would also apply to any workers covered by the health mandated dates because of the work they undertake in Corrections, FENZ, Defence, Education and Police.