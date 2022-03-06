Rapid Antigen Tests are in hot demand. Photo / Supplied

As Covid cases increase in the region, the demand for Rapid Antigen Tests in Hawke's Bay has spiked.

On Sunday the demand for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) led to some Hawke's Bay collection sites closing early.

RATs are available at drive-ins and there is limited supply at collection sites, where you need to pre-order, i.e. need to state why you need a RAT test.

At a collection site RATs can be collected by people with Covid-19 symptoms or who are a household contact, critical workers who are household contacts, border workers who are required to be tested under the Required Testing Order.

Hawke's Bay DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Chris McKenna said 126,000 RAT kits were distributed to collection sites on Friday, but by Sunday afternoon, March 6, the supply had run out with many sites having to close early.

"We expected 126,000 kits to get us through the weekend, but demand has simply outstripped supply at many collection sites," McKenna said.

She said delivery of an additional 24,000 RAT kits were due to arrive last week but were held up with arrival expected on Monday.

An additional 126,000 RAT kits were also expected to arrive on Tuesday.

McKenna said anyone with Covid-19 symptoms and needing a test on Monday should visit a drive-in testing centre to help reduce demand at collection sites.



"Drive-in testing centres still have RAT supplies which we expect will get us through until stocks are replenished," she said.



"People can also keep an eye on the Healthpoint website to find out what collection sites are open and have RATs available for pre-order, but supplies will be limited.



"Providers and the DHB are working incredibly hard to meet demand but are reliant on the delivery of RAT supplies, so we thank people for their understanding as we work through these teething problems together."

On Monday, Bay Plaza Pharmacy was waiting on their supply of RATs, but Unichem Pharmacy, on Russell Street which is a collection point for RATs, was stocked.

A staff member at Bay Plaza Pharmacy told Hawke's Bay Today they had been inundated with calls from people wanting to get their hands on RAT kits, but there wasn't much they could do because they were waiting on courier.

People who need a supervised RATs for NZ Travel and NZ Courts can get it, by appointment only, from Unichem Russell Street, as well.

Supervised rapid antigen testing (RATs) is for unvaccinated people with no Covid-19 symptoms, who require evidence of a negative Covid test result to travel within New Zealand, or for entry into a court of law.

For travel, the test must be done within the 72 hours prior to travel (preferably within 24 hours).

For court attendance, the test must be done within 24 hours.

The DHB wanted to remind anyone who tested positive to report their result.

You can do this through My Covid Record web page or call 0800 222 478, option 3.

For local testing information visit www.ourhealthhb.nz.