Nic Hudson with his son Ben-Jared, who tested positive for Covid, and wife Deborah. Photo / Supplied

Nic Hudson with his son Ben-Jared, who tested positive for Covid, and wife Deborah. Photo / Supplied

A Napier family say the lack of interest in their child who has Covid 19 suggests the Government has given up on tracing the virus and people should "prepare now to get it from anywhere".

The experience of Nic Hudson's family preceded changes coming into effect this week, which will put the responsibility of informing close contacts on those who have the virus.

Hudson's eight-year-old son Ben-Jared tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.

His son's school Parkside Adventist Christian School, in Napier, subsequently advised parents of the case.

However, Hudson's family suspect they mistakenly received a templated letter

saying "your child hasn't been identified as a contact, you can still come to school''.

He was also struck by the lack of communication from the Government around tracing close contacts.

"It was just strange receiving the email saying 'your child hasn't been identified as a close contact'."

The principal of Parkside Adventist Christian School was unavailable to comment on Thursday.

Hudson said they had let the school know as soon as they got the results back.

"We also let his after school care know, and both the school and the after school care said they would talk to the Ministry of Health and Education about the next steps."

Hudson said neither of the ministries had been in touch with him or his wife Deborah to establish and trace close contacts.

Considering him, his wife and their daughter Stephanie were all household contacts, and all had Covid-like symptoms, he felt more should have been done by the government to ensure other close contacts were made aware.

Hudson took a test for Covid, and the test returned negative. Likewise, his wife and daughter also took tests and are awaiting results.

"I'm wondering if the Ministry is looking at the inevitable and calling it early, which I thought was 'Phase 3' being "we can't trace it anymore so prepare now to get it from anywhere."

The family's experience preceded changes that state individuals who test positive should notify their own close contacts, including schools.

MOE's Hautū (leader) operations and integration/Te Pae Aronui, Sean Teddy said with the country moving into phase 3 of the Omicron response on Thursday at 11.59pm, only household contacts would be required to isolate.

"Schools or kura who are managing cases will work closely with their regional education office to determine the best approach to keep their students, staff, and communities safe.

"All schools and kura remain open for learning at Red under the Covid Protection Framework (CPF) and each school will have their own plan that best meets the needs of all their students and staff, including alternative ways of offering learning and connection."

He said schools were doing a "great job" providing up to date health information and assurance to their students, staff, and parent community that everything that needed to be done was being done and their safety and wellbeing was the top priority.

"Our regional education offices continue to support schools currently managing positive cases and are supporting schools/kura with contact tracing and communications.

"We are keeping schools/kura updated through our special bulletins, which is our central channel for communicating key information to school and ECE leaders."