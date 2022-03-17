A Rapid Antigen Test showing a positive result. Photo / Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Ministry of Health announced 841 new cases of Covid for Hawke's Bay, and 23 people in hospital.

On Friday health officials reported 14,128 new community cases of Covid, and five Covid-related deaths nationally.

There were also 943 people in hospitals around the country, including 25 in intensive care.

Hawke's Bay recorded its first Covid-related death on Thursday.

Ministry of Education latest update on the number of schools, kura and Early learning Services (ELS) in the region managing recently notified Covid cases included-54 schools (primary, intermediate, secondary) and 41 Early Learning Services.

All numbers were as of March 17, 10.30am.

The total number of cases notified by schools and ELS for the same time were 502 students, 53 teachers, and 33 other.

The proportion of schools, kura and ECE by Education region, who have notified Covid cases over the last 10 days as at 10.30am, March 17 were-39 per cent of ELS impacted (301 in the region, and 118 with cases notified in last 10 days), 73 per cent of schools impacted (176 schools in the region, 129 impacted).

The next Ministry of Education update will be on Monday.

Sean Teddy, Hautū (leader) Operations and Integration/Te Pae Aronui said schools/kura and Early Learning Services (ELS) had layers of preventative measures in place to protect teachers/support staff, students and children.

Public health advice remained consistent throughout the Covid response that school/kura environments were a lower risk for transmission of Covid, he said.

"We know that the more layers of protection in place (e.g., Good hygiene practices, hand washing, ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting high touch areas regularly etc.), the harder it is for the virus to be transmitted."

He said to help reduce the risk of spreading Covid, schools/kura and ELS needed to- keep occupied spaces well ventilated, create a culture where face covering wearing is normalised for years 4 and above (at Red setting, students years 4 and above mandated to wear masks), and maintain physical distancing as much as possible.

He said good hygiene practices should also be encouraged.

"Make sure children/tamariki, students or staff members with COVID-19 symptoms get a COVID-19 test and remain at home until a negative result is received and they are symptom free for 24 hours," he said.

"Schools/kura and ELS are doing a great job providing up to date health information and assurance to their students, staff, and parent communities that everything that needs to be done is being done and their safety and wellbeing is the top priority."