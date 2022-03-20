Workers at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre on Grove Rd in Hastings in February. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ministry of Health announced 796 new cases of Covid for Hawke's Bay, with 31 people in hospital and no new Covid-related deaths.

Overall there were 14,463 community cases, 1000 hospitalisations and 9 deaths, on Monday.

In a covid update to the school Havelock North High School principal Greg Fenton said the school would move to a four-period day from Monday, this week.

"Students in the Special Needs Unit will not be affected by these changes," he said.

"They will continue with their current programme and the normal times.

"We recognise that the early finish may not be suitable for all families and acknowledge our responsibility to provide supervision of students until 3.10pm.

"Students, therefore, wishing to study from 2pm to 3.10pm should report to the library, where they could work on homework."

He said bus students would also be able to do homework in the library if they wished.

"If the library fills up there will be a supervised room close by to accommodate the overflow, and buses will run at normal times."

Fenton said in March to date, the school had had more than 90 positive cases of students with Covid, and 10 staff.

"The number of students and staff isolating at home exceeds this," he said.

He said "unfortunately" he believed case numbers would continue to rise in the region as, unlike Auckland, he didn't believe Hawke's Bay had hit its peak yet.

The preference was to keep the school open and operating as close to normal, he said.

"However, with the impact on staff who are not only teaching their classes, supporting absentees and also covering for an increasing number of colleagues who cannot be on-site."

He said in normal times, the school would be able to cover staff absences with substitute teachers, however, the pool of relievers had been reduced too, due to the effects of the pandemic and the calls of other schools in similar predicaments.

Napier Girls' High school's senior leadership team also decided to begin rostering home one Year Level each day, beginning the week starting March 10.

Principal Dawn Ackroyd said the purpose of rostering students' home was to allow the school to cover all on-site classes, thereby ensuring that the school remained a safe environment.

"It also allows us to continue face-to face teaching with all of our students, for four days of the week."