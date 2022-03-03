Rapid Antigen Tests are available for the community to self-test. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hawke's Bay has 325 new cases of Covid and three people in hospital.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced 22,527 new community cases, with 562 in hospital and 11 in ICU.

The Ministry also announced the death of five people with Covid.

MOH said more than 130,000 orders were placed through RAT requester site for free Rapid Antigen Tests yesterday, covering more than half a million people, or about 2 million tests.

The Ministry wants to reassure people that there are enough RATs to help New Zealand through a widespread Omicron outbreak in the coming months.

Over the past week, 8.8m million RATs have been distributed. Over the weekend, another 8m RATs are expected to arrive in the country with another 99 million confirmed for delivery this month.

There are 177 collection sites, 99 testing centres, and 30 providers supporting our priority population groups nationwide.

All collection sites in Hawke's Bay can be viewed online on the DHB Facebook page.