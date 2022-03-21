A health worker giving out a RAT test. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hawke's Bay has 1243 new cases of Covid, and 43 people in hospital, and no new Covid-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health published the data on Tuesday, along with 20,907 community cases, 1016 hospitalisations and 15 deaths.

On Monday, Ministry of Health announced 796 new cases of Covid for Hawke's Bay, with 31 people in hospital.

Hawke's Bay schools were finding it increasingly difficult to operate in this environment and were changing the way they operate.

Karamu High and Hastings Boys' High were amongst the growing number of Hawke's Bay schools changing their academic delivery.

Hastings Boys' High sent out a letter to the parents and caregivers on March 18 saying the senior management team had made the decision to begin rostering home one year level each day, beginning this week, to be reviewed in Week 10.

Karamu High School principal Dionne Thomas gave a Covid-update to the school mid-week, last week.

"This week we have seen a steady increase in staff and student positive cases, as well as absences for isolation," she said.

"For this reason, we have made the decision to continue the year level rostering home for the remainder of Term 1. We thank you for your support in this to enable us to continue to offer face to face learning for most students."

The Ministry of Health stated the increase in Covid cases was not unexpected, as there was generally lower testing and reporting over weekends.

"Getting boosted continues to be one of the most important ways people can protect themselves from Omicron and severe illness," stated the Ministry.

"There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose."