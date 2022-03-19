Covid 19 omicron outbreak: Hawke's Bay has 1108 new cases, 29 in hospital

The Ministry of Health announced 1108 new cases of Covid for Hawke's Bay on Saturday, and 29 people in hospital.

On Saturday the ministry also confirmed that nationwide 10 more people have died and there are more than 18,500 new cases of Covid in the community.

This takes the death toll of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 166, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to eight.

Hawke's Bay recorded its first Covid-related death on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 17,641, down slightly from 17,673 yesterday.

"Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and Covid-19 being determined after they have died," the ministry said.