No Countdown supermarkets in Hawke's Bay are operating with reduced hours. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has 1064 new cases of Covid, with 39 people in hospital, while the Covid-related death toll remains at 1.

The Ministry of Health published the information along with 20,087 community cases, 960 hospitalisations and 11 deaths, on Wednesday.

Given the number of Covid cases in the region, supermarkets were still coping with the increase in demand and staffing pressures.

Yet a Countdown spokesperson said throughout Hawke's Bay, the stores were going "pretty well".

"Despite some challenges, our team are doing a fantastic job of keeping the essentials on shelf for customers and making sure everyone is safe in our stores.

"Throughout New Zealand, we have around 1,900 of our team members away (out of a total of 21,000), either isolating as a positive case or as a household contact."

They said with fewer people working right across the supply chain, including suppliers, the supermarket chain was seeing some impacts on the shelves - including in Hawke's Bay stores.

"None of our Hawke's Bay stores are on reduced hours and all of our service counters

are open."

Corporate Affairs Manager at Foodstuffs NZ Emma Wooster said they were seeing a downturn of team members who were isolating in the upper North Island and this was easing the pressure on the teams in Auckland Distribution Centres and in stores in this part of Aotearoa.

"As some of our suppliers are being impacted by staff having to isolate, we've been working with them to find the best way to maximise product availability in stores, including giving priority to stocking the most popular items first," Wooster said.

"Our teams are working hard to ensure we have options in every category, and we may at times also limit the number of products customers can buy in one shop, this is so everyone has a fair opportunity to get what they need.

"This will vary from store to store. We've also been cross training and employing more people so we can keep the stock flowing to our stores and onto shelves."