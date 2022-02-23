Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 60 new cases in Hawke's Bay on Thursday

The Hawke's Bay DHB is finalising its guidelines for who meets the criteria for Rapid Antigen Testing for Covid 19, including critical workers and other special cases. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hawke's Bay had 60 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, with a record total of 6137 new community cases across the country.

Hospitalisations have increased again nationwide, with 205 Covid 19 cases in hospital across the country right now.

Meanwhil, there are no hospitalisations in Hawke's Bay.

The protest at Parliament is now a location of interest, with exposure events flagged all day on Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20.

There are no new locations of interest in Hawke's Bay.

About 97.1 per cent of the eligible population had been partially vaccinated, 95 per cent fully vaccinated and 69 per cent had received their booster shot in the Hawke's Bay DHB as of Wednesday.