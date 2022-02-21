Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 25 cases in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday

Oscar Wilton, 16, from Havelock North getting his nasal swab Covid test at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Oscar Wilton, 16, from Havelock North getting his nasal swab Covid test at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

25 new community cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay have been announced on Tuesday.

There were 2846 cases of Covid-19 nationwide.

There have been no new locations of interest added from the Hawke's Bay region.

A Covid testing centre worker from Choices: Kahungunu Health Services at the Splash Planet pop-up testing centre in Hastings said the site had been doing about 400 tests a day.

She said people should come to get tested if they were showing symptoms and should have their NHI number, date of birth and first and last names spelt correctly, ready for those conducting tests when they arrive.

"We are under the pump, with limited resources. Please be patient and kind to the swabbers."

Workers at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre on Grove Rd in Hastings are processing about 400 tests a day. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre is open for drive through testing only from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Sunday.

As of Monday 97 per cent of the region's eligible population had received their first vaccination, 95 per cent their second and 68 per cent their booster.

Several Hawke's Bay schools have had positive cases emerge within their communities and have taken response measures.

There are currently record numbers of people hospitalised with Covid nationwide, 143 on Tuesday.

There are currently no hospitalised cases in the Hawke's Bay region.