Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 25 cases in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday

Oscar Wilton, 16, from Havelock North getting his nasal swab Covid test at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has 25 new community cases of Covid-19.

And 2846 cases of Covid-19 were today announced nationwide.

No new locations of interest were added for Hawke's Bay.

A Covid testing centre worker from Choices: Kahungunu Health Services at the Splash Planet pop-up testing centre in Hastings, said the site had been doing about 400 tests a day.

She said people should get tested if they were showing symptoms and should have their NHI number, date of birth and first and last names spelled correctly, ready for those conducting tests when they arrive.

"We are under the pump, with limited resources. Please be patient and kind to the swabbers."

Workers at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre on Grove Rd in Hastings are processing about 400 tests a day. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre is open for drive-through testing only from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Sunday.

As of Monday 97 per cent of the region's eligible population had received their first vaccination, 95 per cent their second and 68 per cent their booster.

Several Hawke's Bay schools have had positive cases emerge within their communities and have taken response measures.

A record 143 people are hospitalised with Covid nationwide, although none are in Hawke's Bay.

Meanwhile more than 27,770 booster doses were administered across the motu yesterday, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

"With Omicron spreading rapidly in New Zealand, it is important everyone who is eligible gets a booster dose, which greatly reduces your chances of getting severely ill and requiring hospital care if you test positive for Covid-19."

This would reduce Covid-19 hospitalisations and ensure there was capacity in the health system for anyone who needed care, the ministry said.

"If it has been three months since your last dose, please book your booster today."

To date, 4,016,886 first doses (for those 12+) , 3,953,287 second doses (for those 12+), 32,553 third primary doses, 2,197,887 booster doses, 229,583 paediatric first doses and 1,962 paediatric second doses have been administered in New Zealand.

The ministry noted that in recent days the total number of vaccines administered to date for first and second doses had also included paediatric doses - which explained why Tuesday's figure appeared lower.

Reporting going forward for total vaccines administered to date would not include paediatric doses.

Across all ethnicities and including people vaccinated overseas, , 94.9 per cent eligible people aged 12+ have been partially vaccinated, 94.9 per cent have received their second dose and 67.1 per cent of those eligible have been boosted.