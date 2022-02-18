Covid testing at Caernarvon Drive/Swansea Road. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has 17 new cases of Covid and no new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health announced the update along with a new record 1929 of Covid cases nationally on Friday.

Seventy three people are in hospital with the virus today - one in ICU or HDU. The average age of patients with Covid-19 is 57.

Eighteen new Covid cases have been detected at the border.

Yesterday, there were 1573 community cases of the virus, with the majority (1140) being in Auckland.

MORE TO COME