Covid 19 Omicron: 680 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay, 23 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 680 new cases of Covid 19 and 23 people in hospital on Monday.

The Ministry of Health announced 15,540 new cases nationwide, with 952 people in hospital.

There have been 2 new Covid-related deaths, the total number of publically reported Covid-related deaths to date has been 115.

In Hawke's Bay 97.4 per cent of the eligible population have got their first dose of the vaccine, 95.6 per cent of the eligible population have got the second dose and 72.8 per cent of the eligible population have got their booster.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases nationwide has dropped slightly from the peak.

There were 34,045 RAT test results reported nationwide in the last 24 hours and 1,762 PCR tests done in the last 24 hours.