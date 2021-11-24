Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Covid-19 positive case identified in Pahiatua

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Pahiatua following multiple wastewater detections of the virus in the past two weeks. Photo / NZME

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Pahiatua following multiple wastewater detections of the virus in the past two weeks. Photo / NZME

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in Pahiatua, following multiple wastewater detections of the virus in the past fortnight.

The positive case was announced in a Facebook post by MidCentral District Health Board on Wednesday evening about 6pm.

''A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in Pahiatua.

"We are concerned there may still be undetected community transmission in Pahiatua and advise anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to get a test," it read.

It follows two weeks of positive detection of the virus in the town's wastewater samples.

Tests had been carried out between November 15 to 18, each returned positive results except for on November 17 when it came back negative.

The DHB is encouraging people to get tested.

Where to get tested?

Testing will continue at 46 Main Street, Pahiatua on Thursday from 9.30am to 3pm and any additional testing clinics and times will be notified on this page as they become available.

Testing is also available at 575 Main St Drive Through, Palmerston North - 8am to 5pm weekdays, and 10am to 2pm weekends.

People can also contact your local GP or health provider who will be doing COVID-19 testing locally.

Any public locations of interests will be uploaded to the Ministry of Health website.

MORE TO COME