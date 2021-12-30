Covid-19: Dannevirke Caltex Westlow a new location of interest

Caltex Westlow is one of the recent locations of interest for covid contact tracing for people who visited on Thursday December 23 from 12:24 pm - 1:45 pm. Photo / Google

A person with Covid-19 visited a Dannevirke petrol station in the lead up to Christmas.

Caltex Westlow Dannevirke has now been identified now a location of interest. The Ministry of Health advises those who visited the petrol station on Thursday December 23 from 12:24 pm - 1:45 pm to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

MidCentral District Health Board described it as a "low-risk location of interest" from a and the person from out of the region was travelling through the district at the time.

This is considered to be a casual contact event and low-risk for the general public.

There are currently no positive cases of Covid-19 in Dannevirke or the MidCentral rohe.

A new positive case of Covid was detected in Napier yesterday. It's unclear if the case is the same one who visited the petrol station.

The case is a Napier resident and public health officials are continuing investigations as it is currently unclear how the person became infected.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has confirmed the person is isolating at home with appropriate health and welfare supports in place.

The case is only the second that Napier has seen in recent months, after a man moved from Auckland to Napier before being informed of a positive covid test in mid-November.

If you have visited the Dannevirke location of interest during the time and date listed on the Ministry of Health website, please follow public health advice and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were at the location of interest. If symptoms develop, please get a test and stay home until you receive your negative test result.

Those who develop symptoms should stay home until they return a negative Covid test.