Vehicles lined up for testing outside the Dannevirke Community Hospital on Sunday. Photo / Leanne Warr

Two tests of wastewater in Dannevirke in the last week have shown positive for Covid.

MidCentral District Health Board posted the news on their Facebook page on Saturday saying Covid had been detected in samples taken on January 26 and 27.

"At this stage, we do not have any known confirmed or recently recovered cases of COVID-19 in Dannevirke or the wider Tararua district."

A testing station had been set up Sunday outside the Dannevirke Community Hospital.

One person at the site said there had been a few cars but there were only a few cars lined up when the Hawke's Bay Today checked.

In another post, the DHB advised that a fifth person had tested positive on Saturday.

It was not known whether the latest case was linked to the active Omicron cases.

The post said the case was not known to be a contact of the others and the person had recently travelled outside of the region.