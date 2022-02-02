Air NZ flights to and from Napier have more rows added as close contacts. Photo / NZME

Rows on an existing flight and a new flight have been added to Hawke's Bay's contact tracing locations of interest.

Both were published on the Ministry of Health website, and both have rows which are deemed close contacts.

Flight NZ8029 Auckland to Napier, January 27, 5.45pm to 7pm. Passengers on this flight are close contacts if they were seated in rows 7,8,9,10 or 11. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Flight NZ5002 Napier to Auckland, January 26, 6.15am to 7.20am. Passengers on this flight are close contacts if they were seated in rows 6,7,8,9, or 10. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.