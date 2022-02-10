Napier's no-appointment Covid testing site. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay can heave a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Health on Thursday announced no new Covid-19 cases for the region - two days in a row.

The region's active case tally remains at 46, along with 69 recovered cases.

All close contacts of positive cases within schools (Lindisfarne, Te Mata Primary, Havelock North High) have returned negative tests.

Lindisfarne College and Havelock North High students got tested for Covid after attending the Soundsplash indie music festival in Hamilton, and returned a negative test.

Both schools had received advice from the Ministry of Health around telling students who attended the festival that they needed to get tested and isolate.

Lindisfarne College had one student who tested positive for Covid after attending the event.

Both schools were advising students who had attended the festival must return a negative test before going back to school.

Havelock North High principal Greg Fenton told Hawke's Bay Today that 37 students got tested for Covid after attending Soundsplash.

"None of the 37 tested positive based on the information I have.

"We have no students who are currently isolating from school."

Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North has had four cases of Covid. Photo / NZME

Te Mata Primary in Havelock North had four Covid-positive cases, 55 school children who were close contacts and three staff members who were close contacts.

The close contacts were tested at Splash Planet on Tuesday and have returned a negative test.

Previously a Hawke's Bay Airport Limited corporate staff member had tested positive for Covid-19, after the airport was notified it was a location of interest on January 28

On Thursday, Hawke's Bay Airport acting CEO Stephanie Murphy said the corporate team member had now recovered.

"Our corporate team self-isolated and were tested straight away, with all returning negative results.

"Day five and day eight tests were also negative and they have now completed their isolation period.

"We had planned for this situation, so all were able to transition to working from home and there was no disruption to airport services. The team member who tested positive has now recovered and is working from home."

All close contacts at the airport have returned negative results across all tests, she said, and there had been no further positive cases.

With no new cases in the region, and 94 per cent of the region's eligible population (12 years and above) fully vaccinated, all DHBs are being encouraged by the Ministry of Health to give booster shots a big push.

The ministry started a national week of action called "the big boost", where it is making it as easy as possible to get the booster shot, with pop-up vaccination centres and extended opening hours.

Hawke's Bay DHB said boosters were the best way to fight Omicron and protect yourself and your whānau.

It was critical for everyone who could to get boosted in February.

If you are 18 and over and had your second vaccination at least three months ago, the DHB is encouraging you to get the booster as soon as possible.

Boosters help slow the spread of the virus, so more people can stay well, which helps free up hospitals for others who need care.

• Book online via www.BookMyVaccine.nz, visit a walk-in or drive-through vaccination clinic, or call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 282 926 (8am to 8pm, seven days a week).