Hawkes Bay Today

Covid 19 coronavirus: No new community cases in Hawke's Bay

3 minutes to read
Napier's no-appointment Covid testing site. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Sahiban Hyde

Hawke's Bay can heave a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Health on Thursday announced no new Covid-19 cases for the region - two days in a row.

The region's active case tally remains

