A live music venue in Napier has assured WorkSafe it will follow the red light setting rules after concerns were raised with the agency.

Paisley Stage is a popular self described "lounge bar", seating 120, in Carlyle St.

After the traffic light system was introduced, staff posted on Facebook saying it could hold "private parties" of up to 50 guests, to allow unvaccinated people to attend.

It argued it was not a public bar, but a private hired venue and theatre.

Some events since then have required a vaccine pass if the artist needed it, but many have not.

WorkSafe said it met with Paisley Stage owners to educate them on their requirements under the traffic light system.

"The business now understands they fall under event rules and have reassured WorkSafe that they'll work within these requirements," a spokesperson said.

A Paisley Stage spokesperson said they had "decided to keep our business to ourselves" and would not comment further.

The WorkSafe spokesperson sad "this is another example of many we have had in the past eight weeks where a business isn't wilfully trying to break the rules, they just don't have a full understanding of them, and we've stepped in and helped guide them to where they need to be.

"If people believe the business isn't following the requirements for events, they can report the business and WorkSafe will look into it again. Please note the venue may sometimes be hired as a private gathering space and has different requirements when it operates this way "