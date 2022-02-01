A Hawke's Bay Airport staff member is isolating after testing positive for Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay Airport Limited corporate staff member tested positive for Covid-19, after the airport was notified it was a location of interest on January 28.

Hawke's Bay's active covid cases tally was 31 on Tuesday.

Last Friday morning, the Ministry of Health notified that anyone at Hawke's Bay Airport on Monday, January 24, between 5.30am and 6.25am and on Tuesday, January 25 between 9.00am and 9.30am should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms were to develop, they should get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

In a statement provided to Hawke's Bay Today, a spokesperson said on Friday morning, a staff member who was on annual leave that day started to feel unwell.

They immediately got a test and self-isolated with their family. Results of that test were positive for Covid-19, and while it hasn't been confirmed, it is expected the case will be Omicron.

While at the airport earlier that week, the staff member had been following all safety protocols, including wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing, and at that time did not feel unwell.

All staff who were considered close contacts of the positive case are currently self-isolating and working from home, and have all received negative results for initial tests.

They are currently awaiting results for Day 5 tests.

All team members are currently asymptomatic.

Acting Chief Executive, Stephanie Murphy said operations at the airport should not be impacted by the positive case in the airport team.

"We've put a huge effort into contingency planning for a situation like this, including separating our corporate team from our Airport Fire Service and carefully following Ministry of Health advice, to ensure operations can be seamless if we had a case," Murphy said.

"Unfortunately, within a matter of weeks positive cases will likely become the norm in our region, we are doing everything we can to ensure our team, other airport workers and passengers coming through the airport are as safe as possible given the circumstances."

She said the focus was on ensuring the staff member and their family had all the support they needed to get through Covid.

"We'd like to thank local Air New Zealand staff in particular who have been incredibly supportive in ensuring seamless service at the terminal," Murphy said.

Hawke's Bay Today understands that two people linked with Ellwood House rest home in Napier have also tested positive for Covid.

Ellwood House was approached for comment but referred all queries to Ministry of Health.

A staff member at Colwyn House rest home in Hastings tested positive for Covid on Sunday.

The staff member has since been isolating and the rest home enforced a no-visitor policy which was expected to lift today, Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow had said.

Barlow said the staff member had a limited number of close contacts.

The rest home has three wings, with 65 residents and approximately 65 staff members.