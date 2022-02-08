Hawke's Bay DHBs medical officer of health Nick Jones says vaccine still best defence against Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are a total of eight new Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

Four of those are associated with Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North.

As two of the cases were unknowingly infectious while at school last week 55 children and three staff have been identified as close contacts.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Public Health Unit is working closely with the school and the Ministry of Education.

The other four Hawke's Bay cases are linked to known cases.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said with case numbers rising in our community, it was "very important" for people to follow public health advice and isolate until they received a negative test result.

Anyone who had cold and flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, is urged to get a test and isolate until they receive their test results.

Jones said vaccination was the best defence against COVID-19 for both adults and children.

"The Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is highly effective. If children and young adults who have been vaccinated do get COVID-19, they are far less likely to fall seriously ill and less likely to transmit the virus to others."

Jones said children need two doses of the vaccine, at least eight weeks apart, to be fully protected from Covid.

Parents and caregivers can learn more about the child vaccine by speaking with their General Practitioner or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800-28-29-26 available 7 days between 8am and 8pm.

According to the Ministry of Health vaccination continues to be New Zealand's best defence against COVID-19, and vaccination of those currently eligible would help to both protect children and further lower the risk of transmission in schools.

All staff in schools are required to be vaccinated.

There are requirements for mask wearing such as for visitors, and for staff and students in year 4 and above, when at Red.

Where not required, mask wearing is encouraged, especially in higher density indoor settings where there is an increased risk of transmission.

The Ministry continues to encourage good hygiene practices and urge parents to keep children home from school and to be tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid.