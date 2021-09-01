Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Hawke's Bay wine auction postponed second year in a row

Bidding for the finest wines at the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's oldest and most prestigious wine auction has been postponed for the second year in a row, due to Covid alert level restrictions.

The annual Hawke's Bay Wine Auction supporting Cranford Hospice was supposed to take place on September 18, but has been rescheduled to November 13.

The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction celebrates 30 years in 2021 bringing together more than 40 of the region's top winemakers, offering mostly bespoke created wine parcels especially for the auction.

General manager, Elisha Milmine said for two years running the alert level restrictions, forced the postponement of the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

"Hawke's Bay Wine Auction committee was left with no choice but to cancel the pre-tasting event which was scheduled for August 18, as the country was put into alert level 4," Milmine said.

"This was disappointing for the second year in a row, as the sell-out event was lined up to be a great celebration of the amazing wines available at this year's wine auction.

"We recognise that a rescheduled event is disappointing, but we look forward to providing guests with an exceptional experience in November."

Revellers enjoy some wine at the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction. Photo / Supplied

Currently Auckland and Northland are at alert level 4, the rest of New Zealand is at level 3.

Under level 3, the only gatherings allowed are weddings and civil union ceremonies, funerals and tangihanga, with up to 10 people.

No food or drinks can be served, and physical distancing, face coverings and record keeping are required.

All entertainment venues, public facilities and attractions such as museums, cinemas, libraries and swimming pools must close.

"We are so grateful for the understanding and support of everyone involved. With all our sponsors and key people rearranging their calendars to make this new date work," Milmine said.

As the largest annual contributor to Cranford Hospice, Hawke's Bay Wine Auction committee are determined to make the event the best it possibly could to raise much-needed funds, she said.

"We look forward to seeing guests at the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction supporting Cranford Hospice in November."

A small number of event tickets are still on sale and absentee bidding is also available for the auction on November 13 at Toitoi – HB Arts & Events Centre.

To follow updates sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or "like" Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, Facebook or Instagram pages.