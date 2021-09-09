During peak harvest time, there are normally about 10,500 RSE workers based in New Zealand, but there are only about 7000 at the moment.

This contributed to significant labour shortages during the harvest season last year, and many orchards were forced to leave fruit to rot because there was no one to pick it.

Apple industry leaders John Bostock (left) and Paul Paynter (right) were left frustrated by last year's labour shortage. Photo / NZME

Apple grower Paul Paynter, of the Yummy Fruit Company, said those in the industry welcomed the certainty, describing the MIQ-free travel arrangement as "a triumph of pragmatism".

However, a labour shortage still loomed as RSE workers only made up about a third of their employees, and there was a shortage of Kiwis and backpackers.

"The Kiwis have disappeared and the backpackers haven't been arriving and are trickling out."

Paynter estimated Hawke's Bay alone needed 10,000 seasonal workers.

"This is great but it won't solve the problem. We know we're in for another traumatic season."

He said smaller growers would be hit the hardest and morale was low across the region, despite good growing conditions and a promising crop.

Last harvest season, apples were left to rot in orchards across Hawke's Bay due to the labour shortage. Photo / NZME

O'Connor said the Government remained committed to the RSE scheme, despite the challenges of Covid-19 and was aware of its importance to the horticulture sector which contributes to $6 billion worth of exports.

"We want to provide certainty to the horticulture industry ... in time for the current fruit-picking season."

The Government would be taking a "cautious approach" with strict entry conditions in place, he said.

The workers will be required to have received at least their first shot before arriving, complete a period of self-isolation on arrival, and return negative Covid-19 tests at day zero and day five.

Workers would arrive in a cohort and stay in employer-arranged accommodation, which would minimise the risk of transmission, he said.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said the start of one-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers would provide Hawke's Bay growers with certainty after what had been an incredibly challenging time.

"The safe return of RSEs will also have a very positive flow-on impact for hundreds of people and their families across Hawke's Bay whose jobs and businesses are part of our horticultural sector.

"For our smaller growers, who until now relied on a backpacker workforce, I'm also confident that the industry will work together to help support them by ensuring mechanisms are in place through larger growers and contractors, to help harvest their fruit."