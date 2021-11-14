Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Hawke's Bay DHB activates Covid-19 emergency response

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has activated its full-scale Covid-19 emergency response structure, with virus detections in neighbouring territories to the north and south.

Chief executive Keriana Brooking said while Hawke's Bay was yet to return any positive Covid-19 test results, it was only a matter of time before Covid-19 reached the region, with positive detections announced in neighbouring Lakes and Tararua districts over the weekend.

"Covid-19 and the highly infectious Delta variant has continued to make its way south of Auckland with cases now on either side of our region in the Lakes and Tararua districts.

"This is now very close to home as places such as Rotorua, Taupō, Dannevirke, Woodville, Pahiatua or Fielding are places where Hawke's Bay people travel to and from regularly."

She said it was possible there were "undetected cases", though no positive cases had been confirmed for Hawke's Bay.

"Our region now needs to respond as if we have Covid-19 in our community," she said.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive Keriana Brooking said while Covid-19 had yet to be detected in the region, it was important to respond as if it was here. Photo / NZME

Brooking said activating the DHB's full-scale structure meant systems for a whole-of-community response were standing up to support managing future cases.

"As a region, we came together during the 2020 outbreak with health and disability providers, emergency services, welfare supports, Iwi, councils and community leaders working together to look after our people.

"Welfare is a vital response function during a pandemic, particularly if people need to remain in isolation and require wraparound health and food supports, so this work is now being revisited so teams are ready to go."

More drive-in Covid-19 testing clinics would be set up around Hawke's Bay with multiple opportunities for no-appointment testing in Marewa, Takapau and Waipukurau. Photo / NZME

Brooking said Hawke's Bay health system's pandemic planning was "robust" and would now "go up another gear".

"Our primary health, iwi and hauora providers have been out there doing the mahi alongside the DHB throughout this pandemic both with testing and the vaccination rollout."

More drive-in Covid-19 testing clinics would be set up around the region with multiple opportunities for no-appointment testing today in Marewa, Takapau and Waipukurau, complemented by booking capacity across all testing sites across the region.

The vaccination rollout will continue its momentum and Hawke's Bay Hospital is ready to mobilise to care for Covid-19 patients, should it need to, Brooking said.

Testing Advice

It's important you get tested, even if you are fully vaccinated as vaccinated people can get mild illness.

Please get tested if:

- You are feeling unwell with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild the symptoms.

- You are feeling unwell and have recently travelled to Taupo, Rotorua, Woodville, Pahiatua, Fielding or Dannevirke.

- You have travelled to an Alert Level 3 region recently (within past 14 days). Please get tested even if you don't have symptoms.



Where do I get tested?

Drive-in no-appointment testing today, 15 November at:

- St Marks Church in Takapau Central Hawkes Bay between 11-4pm

- Pukemokimoki Marae Riverbend Road in Napier 11-4pm

- Central Hawkes Bay Health Centre between 9-5pm



People can also call ahead to book a test in Hastings, Napier, Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa.

- Napier: 06 650 4000

- Hastings: 06 281 2644

- Wairoa: 06 838 8333

- Central Hawke's Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.