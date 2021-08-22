Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Empty streets, and parks in Hawke's Bay

Taking time out to get sunshine at Nelson Quay looking towards Kaweka. Photo / Ian Cooper

In this Covid-19 delta outbreak, Hawke's Bay is keeping calm, away, and carrying on, at least if empty streets and parks are anything to go by.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper captured the state of the region in lockdown - an empty farmer's market where hundreds would normally gather, empty Mega Centre carpark, and empty shopping streets in Napier.

Emerson Street, Napier, tells the tale of a region, and nation in lockdown. Photo / Ian Cooper

But the state of play could remain the same, as lockdown could be extended, or different regions could go to different restrictions, as Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed today.

There were 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72.

The Hawke's Bay Farmers Market usually attracts 100s, but with lockdown, it's empty, as it should be. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hipkins wouldn't reveal when Kiwis could expect to come out of alert level 4, though suggested different restrictions could be applied to different regions. Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow to decide on alert levels.

"We will give people plenty of notice," Hipkins said.

"There's still more information to gather."