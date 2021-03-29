Covid 19 coronavirus: Artist brings tribute artwork to Napier waterfront

Artist Jason Martin with Covid-19 tribute art instillation on Marine Pde, Napier. Photo / Supplied

An art tribute to those that have been affected by Covid-19 has appeared on Marine Pde in Napier.

Shannon-based artist Jason Martin spent eight months creating the piece which was initially erected on Waiterere Beach over the New Year period, where it stayed for seven days.

Martin said the artwork and poem has already had a lot of local reaction in Hawke's Bay over the weekend.

"The beautiful thing about the painting is that it really resonates with so many people and helped me see that people are quite in-touch with it," he said.

Jason Martin's poem remembering those affected by Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

The 45-year-old said the wind on Sunday, whirling through Marine Pde, almost blew the painting over, but four young teenagers went and caught Martin's artwork.

"They were holding the painting up and they didn't know it that I was the person that did it," he said.

"They just put everything down and went to try and save this painting that they obviously read and connected with – which is the whole point of it."

Martin said painting has been a hobby for a long time, but it wasn't until lockdown in March 2020 that he started creating art once again.

"I started filling time and painting, it reignited my passion to do it," he said.

Before now Martin, who is originally from Quebec in Canada, had previously never showed off his artwork and usually left it in the garage.

The poem on the piece, honouring everyone who had been affected by the pandemic reads:

"Inconspicuous virus stained the world

Troubled, broken, felt by all. Earth still blue

To those who passed in silence with no hand to touch

Your tears have fallen in our hearts, world united as one.

He said we love, and love heals us all

She says, courageous souls, our thoughts are with you

Earth, life, the world a gift.

They said let's remember with love peaceful silence

Loss yet not forgotten"