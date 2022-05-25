The Hastings community enjoying the new Te Waka Tākaro mobile sports equipment trailer at the whānau Road Safety Day in Camberley. Photo / Supplied

Partnering with Sport Hawke's Bay, the Hastings District Council (HDC) has launched Te Waka Tākaro, a free mobile sports equipment trailer as a community resource to educate and promote more play.

An HDC spokeswoman believes there has been a rise in digital platforms, and authentic play has reduced in recent years.

Play is a vital role in children's overall development and can boost health and happiness for children and whānau alike.

Te Waka Tākaro, the mobile trailer, is stocked with a range of play and sports gear, including bats, balls and imaginative play equipment that can promote fun and play across the Hastings district.

The sports trailer was made possible through funding from the Sport Hawke's Bay-administered Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.

HDC group manager community wellbeing and services Rebekah Dinwoodie said the continued partnership with Sport Hawke's Bay was great for the community.

"We all need to do what we can to support and encourage our tamariki to explore, meet new people, be active and have fun in meaningful ways for them," she said.

Te Waka Tākaro was officially blessed before its debut at the Whānau Road Safety Day in the Camberley suburb.

With three fatal car incidents within the month of May, road safety is at the front of everyone's minds.

A RoadSafe Hawke's Bay spokesperson said, supported by the Regional Transport Committee RoadSafe HB, they were committed to a range of tactics working alongside police, FENZ, St John and the community to reduce fatalities in Hawke's Bay.

Dinwoodie said: "Te Waka Tākaro is a fantastic resource available for all ages".

The play trailer will be visiting schools and community events and could be available at the A&P Show.

Sport Hawke's Bay general manager Ryan Hambleton said Sport Hawke's Bay was thrilled to support HDC with the initiative.

The portable play initiative is the most recent project on which Sport Hawke's Bay and the council have worked closely together.

The first initiative was the Mobile Pump Track, which Dinwoodie said "had been a great community success".

Hambleton said: "We are proud to work alongside the council on a number of projects that focus on getting more tamariki and rangatahi active in a way that they want to be and in their own communities."

Sport Hawke's Bay is committed to promoting quality experiences so that Hawke's Bay tamariki value play, now and into the future, he said.

"We congratulate the council for taking a leading role in promoting play through many great projects that will benefit all young people across Hastings communities," Hambleton said.