Council collects rubbish from flooded Napier retailers

Water damaged packaging waiting for council collection. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council put on a special collection service on Wednesday afternoon for retailers in the CBD to clear rubbish from their storefronts after this week's flooding.

Ingrid Bosson from Blackbird Goods on Dalton St said they were very grateful to the council for picking up their rubbish, which all came from their back storeroom.

"That was like a lake, [the floodwater] just sort of slammed in and gathered down the back," she said.

Bosson said the whole store was awash with water by about 6.30pm.

"We spent [Tuesday] just sweeping and mopping, and we've opened [on Wednesday] just so we dry out," she said, noting the store had suffered minimal damage compared to some others.

Ingrid Bosson from Blackbird Goods clears rubbish out of the store on Dalton St. Photo / Warren Buckland

"In the big picture, we're not too bad."

Bosson said it was very muddy in the shop as well after the flooding.

"I think a lot of stuff has washed down from the hill," she said.

Blackbird Goods has been putting sandbags and towels up against the door to prevent further damage, and did the same on Wednesday after closing just in case.