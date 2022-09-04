Cottrell boot nails semi-final win for the Tui

Celebrations after Hawke's Bay Tui centre Amelia Pasikala (No 13) scored the Hawke's Bay try which put the game out of reach of the Northland Kauri. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Tui will be hoping for third-time lucky after coming from behind to beat Northland Kauri 28-19 in an NPC Farah Palmer Cup rugby championship semi-final on Saturday at McLean Park, Napier.

The Tui were looking for promotion to the premiership, having been beaten in the lower-division final the last two times it's been played, in 2019 and last year.

The side would have to wait until early Sunday night to learn whether it would be an expected away final in Dunedin, against unbeaten top playoffs qualifier Otago Spirit, or a surprise home final against North Harbour Hibiscus.

Otago and North Harbour had a 4.35pm Sunday start for their semi-final in the south.

With a win over Northland in Whangarei in the round-robin phase of the competition, the Tui were the favourites to win on Saturday, but in conceding two first-half tries were down 11-14 at halftime.

With three tries each, it came down to the boot of first five-eighths Krysten Cottrell, who landed three penalty goals and two conversions.

The Bay's first-half try was scored by fullback Rakai McCafferty. The No 8 scored early in the second half to put the home team back in front in a 10-point hit while the side was down to 14 players, and centre Amelia Pasikala scored with eight minutes to play.

No 8 Hikitia Wikaira and wing Ana Allen scored the first-half tries for Northland, both converted by prop and veteran Krystal Murray, who missed the conversion of the late third try, by first five-eighths Tyler Nankivell, bringing-up the final score and giving Northland just a minute-and-a-half to score twice if they were to claim a victory.

Hawke's Bay men's development side the Saracens had its best performance of the season with a 27-27 draw against Taranaki Development, in a rain-drenched the first match on a new turf at New Plymouth's Yarrows Stadium.

They were down 6-13 at halftime, with two penalty goals to Connor McLeod, but scored three second-half tries, to Solomone Fono, Xavier McCorkindale and Will Tremain, with McLeod adding one conversion and Jordan Thompson-Dunn kicking two.

Hawke's Bay Under-19 overcame the elements to bring a shine to their football in Palmerston North for a 38-0 win over Manawatū Under-19, after a scoreless first half.