Tom Blanning, Julie Crane and their two daughters Bee, 2, and Luna, 4. Photo / Supplied

Julie Crane and her young family are living in fear of a tumour doctors found in Julie's chest in May.

Thymoma surgery is the only way to determine whether the mass is cancerous.

But even though Julie was lucky enough to get a spot for the surgery in August, she received news that a Visa technicality meant she wasn't eligible for public funding and the hospital couldn't do the surgery.

While Julie lives in Havelock North with her fiance Tom Blanning and their two little girls, Luna, 4, and Bee, 2, the couple are originally from England.

Tom, Julie and Luna moved to New Zealand in 2019, with Tom, an anaesthetic technician, on a Talent or Accredited Employer Work Visa and Julie on a Partner of a Worker Work Visa.

They lived in Auckland initially, where they had a second daughter, Bee, before moving to Hawke's Bay, where Tom took on a role at Royston Hospital.

Julie explained they love the region and see it as the ideal place to raise the girls.

After Visa issues halted surgery, another hospital offered to undertake the surgery and have a place for her in October.

But without public funding, the surgery will cost about $48,000.

As a single-income family, this is an impossible ask, and time is closing in.

Going back to the UK was not an option for the family because it would mean being at the bottom of a long waiting list, and with cancer, the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome.

Friends of the family have set up a Givealittle page in the hope of raising the money Julie needs to get the necessary surgery.

"The kindness and support we've received really has been overwhelming," Julie said.

As the donations started to rise, so did the family's hope, as they were close to reaching their target.

However, a few weeks ago, the family got a final quote for the surgery from Wakefield Hospital.

The new quote is $48,000, much higher than the ballpark figure of $40,000 previously given.

Julie said it feels like they are taking one step back every two steps forward.

"It's been tough news when we were so close to our target, but we've also been on the receiving end of some amazing kindness from the hospital staff, including some offering to perform their part for free, and we are hugely grateful for that," she said.

The Givealittle is at $36,412, and Julie still needs to raise another $11,588 to undergo a possible lifesaving surgery in a few weeks.

"We are so thankful for every donation and every message of support," Julie said.