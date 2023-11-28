The new identity being used to promote the Hastings district across tourism and economic development activities is also being used for Hastings District Council. The project cost the council close to $70,000.

A councillor says it is a sum that’s unlikely to please everyone, but is not unexpected.

The new “Heretaunga Hastings” brand began to appear on Hastings District Council signage, vehicles and parking spaces around the time of Hastings’ 150th celebrations.

According to council documents obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) and sent to Hawke’s Bay Today by the Taxpayers’ Union, $46,512 of the expenditure was allocated to “Strategy & Creative” for the logo’s design and development.

An additional $19,850 went towards developing signage guidelines, with other costs were spread among various suppliers.

Despite the price tag, Hastings District Council group manager of marketing, communications and engagement Naomi Fergusson said the project met thresholds set by the Government Electronic Tenders Service (Gets).

“Overall, the project budget was $60,000 and tenders were invited at $40,000. It met the budget advertised to Gets – other tenders were up to twice the price,” she said.

“This branding project and underpinning strategy was undertaken over three years. It included workshops with councillors, staff, residents, visitors and organisations.”

Councillor and marketing firm owner Damon Harvey, who has previously been critical of the chosen designs, said he didn’t think the project would have been supported by councillors in today’s challenging financial climate.

“Unfortunately, done well, these projects cost a lot of money. In my professional capacity owning a local marketing firm, we’ve been involved in brand development projects, including a new logo, and items such as signage range from $10,000 to in excess of $100,000.”

He said it was a hard task to weigh up council spending during a time when Cyclone Gabrielle had decimated much of the region.

“It’s a tough balance - the impact of the cyclone has hit the council and the community really hard, but it’s important to continue to promote Hastings as a tourist destination and also attract new businesses here, or we could go back to being the dull place we were a decade ago.”

Previously, there were two distinctive brands to define Hastings - a gannet-related brand for its district council and a heart-shaped paddock logo for visitors to see as they arrived.

The tender process for the rebranding contract was made via gets.govt.nz, and Fergusson said no Hawke’s Bay agencies submitted a tender during the procurement process.

