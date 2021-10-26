Controlled burn near Havelock North sparks multiple emergency calls

The controlled burn near Red Bridge in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

A controlled burn near Red Bridge in Havelock North resulted in firefighters taking multiple 111 calls on Tuesday from concerned residents and passers-by.

However, fire services confirmed the fire was monitored and did not get out of control, during the early afternoon.

Hastings Fire Brigade confirmed it was an organised, controlled burn.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Hastings.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received multiple 111 calls about the controlled burn.

A helicopter near the fire was hired by a local farmer as a precaution.