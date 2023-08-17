Kelly Paewai, Duane Edwards, Kuini Hoera and Hine Carberry all work in Taiao (environmental) space,

There is so much life under the soil and it is struggling, says Hine Carberry.

The environmental officer for Te Kete Hauora o Rangitane was one of a group of people who work in conservation within the Tararua District highlighting the work going on in our Taiao (environment) space.

A display was set up in Dannevirke’s Rangitane Square last week as part of Conservation Week, giving people passing by the opportunity to talk about conservation.

Water is considered a taonga, as well as bugs and soils and part of Hine’s job is to help raise and educate people on its importance.

The banner shows the locations of whare where people can learn about the environment.

She says people are becoming more aware of the need to protect our environment and thus more willing to do what needs to be done.

One of the banners showing the collaborative work.

Duane Edwards, who is a kaimahi taiao (field officer), says the day was an opportunity for them to get people more connected with what is happening in the environment.

This banner includes the mission and the vision of the collective.

There are various projects under way such as water monitoring, incorporating the Māori perspective and working alongside ecologists.

A banner on the river collective.

Other initiatives include gathering data on the health of the forests and trying to understand why the environmental spaces are struggling.

Kelly Paewai works part-time teaching children how to do their part in revitalising the environment.

Many schools in the district take part in environmental programmes such as riparian planting and helping to monitor the waterways.

Kuini Hoera’s role is as a kaitiaki on the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu-Tararua highway.

She says as a kaitiaki, she is a caregiver on the land and it’s part of her job to make sure that during the building of the road, the workers don’t uncover or destroy items of cultural significance, such as bones or weapons.

Some native trees in the path of the road have been relocated to a nursery for the time being and once the road is completed, they will be returned.