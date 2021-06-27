Congratulations on opening of wharenui Hau-Te-Ana-Nui

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi congratulates Ngāti Pārau hapū and the Waiohiki Board of Trustees for the opening of their wharenui Hau-Te-Ana-Nui.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi congratulates Ngāti Pārau hapū and the Waiohiki Board of Trustees for the opening of their wharenui Hau-Te-Ana-Nui.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated congratulates Ngāti Pārau hapū and the Waiohiki Board of Trustees for the opening of their wharenui Hau-Te-Ana-Nui which took place on Saturday, June 12.

As part of this special occasion, the hapū celebrated the return of their Pou Tipuna: Te Hauwaho; Te Humenga; Pouamate; and Te Kauru o Te Rangi.

These four magnificent pou were commissioned by Tareha Te Moananui in the mid-1800s and represent four rangatira among the mass losses in what has been called the Battle of Te Pakake in 1824. They now stand in te whare Hau-Te-Ana-Nui with dignity and pride.

In March 2002 the former marae 'Te Huinga' was destroyed by fire. The opening of the whare Hau-Te-Ana-Nui has been a long awaited occasion and a dream come true after so much heart ache and hard work.

The celebration day started with an early morning karakia ceremony for the Ngāti Pārau hapū before they welcomed and hosted around 300 manuhiri (visitors) later in the morning.

Manuhiri mainly consisted of other marae representatives, surrounding iwi leaders, pasifika representatives, local and regional government officials and the general community.

The new building, made of steel and concrete, has been designed to avoid any future fire disasters.

This is the first stage of the marae redevelopment programme and future plans include the building of a new wharekai (kitchen/hall).

Ngāti Pārau hapū should be very proud of themselves. Congratulations!