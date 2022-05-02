Concrete truck rolls, two vehicles collide in separate Hastings crashes

Emergency services on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Omahu Rd, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Omahu Rd, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people have been seriously injured following two separate crashes within half an hour of each other near Hastings.

A concrete truck flipped on SH50 in Roys Hill just outside of Hastings about 9.20am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters worked to free one person from the crash site who was "lightly trapped".

The patient was treated and taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

SH50 is a busy highway and was closed between Maraekakaho and Ngatarawa roads while the concrete truck was being removed. The road was still closed at 10.30am.

"Please delay your journey or use an alternative route," a Waka Kotahi statement read.

About 9.45am, two vehicles including a ute crashed along Omahu Rd in Twyford, a suburb on the outskirts of Hastings.

"Three ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager have responded to the scene and are currently treating two patients," a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

"One patient is in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition."

A ute had flipped onto its side at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ reported that no-one had been trapped in that crash.

MORE TO COME.