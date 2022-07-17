Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department has had an outdoor marquee as part of its waiting area for two and a half years. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department has had an outdoor marquee as part of its waiting area for two and a half years. Photo / NZME

Concerns have been raised for immuno-compromised patients forced to wait outside Hawke's Bay Hospital throughout winter.

The hospital ED entrance on Canning Rd had an outdoor marquee waiting area added on about two and a half years ago.

A woman who wished to remain unnamed said that immuno-compromised people like her husband, who is going to oncology, are put at risk being made to wait outside.

"He's down now to about 59 kilos, so he has got absolutely no fat on his body. They can't handle the cold, a lot of them have got no hair. It's freezing and they're waiting outside."

She said sometimes people had to wait for over an hour outdoors during winter, where there has been rain and single-digit temperatures.

"There are heaters above your head, but there is no point because there is no sides.

"I think they deserve a bit better than that. They're our country's most vulnerable patients, their immune systems are just hammered to bits."

Another woman, who wished to remain unnamed, said it seemed that people had been called inside from the marquee more recently and she was hopeful it meant some change.

She said her partner was on his fourth round of chemotherapy and they had been going to the hospital for the last 12 weeks.

"It's pretty horrendous sitting there in the rain and the water drips through the canvas and it's cold and it's wet.

"They never should have been out there in the first place. Why would you sit patients outside in the rain and cold in the winter time?"

Tukituki MP and former DHB board member Anna Lorck said she had been contacted by a number of concerned patients about the marquee.

"I've been in contact with the hospital management seeking urgent action and they've assured me they are working on finding a better solution," she said.

"It is unacceptable when elderly and immune compromised patients needing their cancer treatment are being told to wait, in some cases up to over an hour, under a makeshift shelter in the bitter cold with the rain and wind getting through during the middle of winter."

Chris Ash, Chief Operating Officer for Te Whatu Ora - Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay, said the marquee has heaters, protects people from the elements and is a ventilated space. Photo / James Pocock

Chris Ash, Chief Operating Officer for Te Whatu Ora - Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay, said the marquee was part of Te Whatu Ora - Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay's pandemic response and had been in place for approximately two and a half years.

"The marquee has heaters for warmth, protects people from the elements and gives a ventilated space to help reduce viral load for patients and visitors to wait in while RAT results are being processed, prior to entering the Emergency Department," Ash said.

"Operational logistics means people presenting to ED and waiting for RAT results need to be as close to ED as possible for better patient flow. There are no indoor spaces in close proximity to ED available with the same necessary ventilation requirements that allow this."

Lorck said she understood that the hospital was under significant pressure and she appreciated the huge effort of the health workforce to care for patients, but she did not accept there was no alternative space that could be used.

"I know the grounds reasonably well as a former board member and I can think of a couple of buildings that could at least be looked at including the Hospital hall which also has a foyer that's not very far from the Villa area," she said.