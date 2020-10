Police are searching for Mikayla Rongo in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Police are searching for a missing woman in Hawke's Bay, with concerns for her welfare.

Mikayla Rongo was last seen in the Hastings area on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has connections throughout areas in Hastings and Napier, including Flaxmere.

If you've seen Rongo or have information that might help police find her, contact police on 105.