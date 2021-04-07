Community groups consulted over new Tararua town signs

New Tararua District signs have gone up on the Saddle Rd and the Pahiatua Track to replace obsolete signage ahead of a district-wide roll out. Photo Supplied

Bright new signs throughout Tararua and at the entrances to all its towns and villages will ensure visitors know exactly where they are as they travel through the district.

A presentation on the district's new signage project was made to Dannevirke Community Board at its meeting on Tuesday by Tararua District Council economic development advisor Angela Rule.

The council was contacting groups such as the Dannevirke Community Board to seek input as to the colours and images they would like to see on the signs installed in their particular areas.

Rule said the signs were all part of new branding that will also appear on the district's visitor guides, walking guides and maps.

"This is not council branding, this is district branding and will feature shapes, colours, fonts and language that is consistent throughout the district.

"For the main district signs the colour orange has been chosen. This colour is just so noticeable, it just stands out so much."

There will be 34 signs for the 13 towns or settlements throughout the district.

Dannevirke Community Board will make a decision on signs in three parts of the town, the southern entrance, the northern entrance and Weber Rd.

"The signs will be placed at all entry points so visitors, in particular, can't say they don't know where Tararua is."

A swatch of 92 colours has been prepared from which community groups can make a selection and images can be chosen from those the council has in stock or new images can be supplied by individuals.

Rule said the idea was that the images would reflect a town's identity.

"If you are out and about and you see a spot that would provide a good image, photograph it and make a video of the area and send it to me. That would be really helpful."

The exact locations of the signs are still to be decided and these will need the final approval of NZTA.

Tararua District Council democracy services manager Richard Taylor said the new signs would probably need to be placed on the site of existing signs.

"We would need to make sure these sites were compliant, but it would make the whole process easier."

Cr Erana Peeti-Webber asked if the signs such as the iconic Viking sign would be removed to make way for the new signage.

"These news signs will be at the entrances and exits of the town. They won't replace the signs that reflect the town's identity," Taylor said.

Board member Terry Hynes said Dannevirke needed something that was going to stand out while Ross Macdonald said, from a marketing perspective, orange would be best for the town signs.

Rule said May 1 was the date that had been pencilled in for the construction of the signs but she was not looking for a decision from the board at Tuesday's meeting.

The board will hold an informal meeting this month to consider the colour and images for the Dannevirke signs.

New signs have already been placed on the Saddle Rd, Pahiatua Track and the northern and southern ends of Route 52.

The district signs at Norsewood and Eketahuna will be installed next, with the district sign at Woodville being installed after the new road is complete.

Rule said she was still to speak to community groups in Alfredton, Pongaroa, Akitio, Herbertville, Wimbledon, Weber, Ormondville and Norsewood about their preferences for the signs in those areas.