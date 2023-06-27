Flooding and a badly damaged bridge closed SH50 in CHB in the weekend. Photo Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

A community engagement process involving Hawke’s Bay communities most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle is now under way after an independent review of the provisional land categorisation data, say the region’s leaders.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairwoman, Hinewai Ormsby, confirmed the provisional data – used to advise affected property owners of their provisional land categorisations on June 1 – was now assured after a robust independent review process.

“Our region’s city and district councils emailed property owners at the start of the month to advise them of the provisional land categorisation for the area their property was in.

“We also advised property owners that we were expecting a more detailed review of the initial assessment data, including an independent review, to be completed by Wednesday, 14 June.

“That review is now complete, with only minor changes to the provisional categorisations of some areas, and councils have been in touch with those property owners directly to advise them of the change in provisional categorisation.

“With the provisional data assured we’re now able to move into the next phase of the process with confidence, and we look forward to supporting our region’s city and district councils as they continue their community conversations over the coming weeks.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says, given their first-hand experience as residents, it remains hugely important for affected community members to ensure their voices are heard.

“Together, we’re really keen to ensure that we fully understand the valuable local knowledge that exists within our communities, and we remain committed to ensuring that decisions that impact a community are made with that community’s involvement and input.”

CHB hui:

Waipawa: on Tuesday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 28 , both from 6pm-7.30pm at Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre.

both from 6pm-7.30pm at Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre. Papanui/Otane (20 property owners): Thursday, June 29, 5.30pm until 7pm at Otane Town Hall.

Elsthorpe and Pōrangahau hui will follow in the coming weeks.