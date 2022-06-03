Big Hawke's Bay weightlifting championships hopes Junior Tasi and Renee Baarspul at the EIT Institute of Sport and Health at Mitre 10 Park, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Hawke's Bay's new Commonwealth Games New Zealand team members has a rare chance to perform in front of a home crowd this weekend.

Samoa-born Koale Junior Tasi Taala is competing in the North Island Weightlifting Championships this weekend at the new EIT Institute of Sport and Health at Mitre 10 Park.

Samoa-born Koale Junior Tasi Taala, who trains at the centre in Hastings, was named in March as one of seven weightlifters to wear the silver fern at the 2022 Games being held in Birmingham, England, from July 28-August 8.

Known in Hawke's Bay as Junior Tasi, he is regarded as a good medal prospect, although he's new to the New Zealand system.

Tasi, an occasional prop for high-flying club rugby second-division side Bridge Pa, represented Samoa at Pacific competition level.

He first came to New Zealand to work about five years ago, and with competition disrupted by the Covid-19 issues restrictions, succeeded at his only possible attempt for qualifying, and will represent New Zealand in the 109kg class.

It is the last available competition before the Games.

Another team member and already high-profile lifter competing at the weekend is 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Liti, who in Tokyo last year achieved New Zealand's highest-ever placing in Olympic Games weightlifting, finishing fifth.

The championships have attracted 146 entrants, including 87 females, making this one of the biggest-ever weightlifting events in New Zealand.

They include nine from the Hawke's Bay club, under coach Largo Fuertes, the biggest-ever representation from the Bay at this level.

Among them is multiple-sports national representative Renee Baarspul, a former elite gymnast, surf lifesaver and world trampoline titleholder.

A special feature will be the first use of the Hawke's Bay Fitness Community Centre Trust's on-site accommodation, with the first wing open and housing about 30 of the competitors.

Executive manager David Nancarrow said the second wing should be available in about a fortnight, and there are forward bookings for full use of the 60 adult beds and other facilities.

There will be 13 sessions across two competition platforms over a busy two days this weekend.

Spectators are welcome to attend, and the event will be livestreamed.