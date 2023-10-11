Hawke’s Bay women coming together for empowering Heretaunga Women’s Centre women’s only triathlon. Photo / Connull Lang

Opinion

On September 19, 1893, New Zealand marked a historic moment in the annals of democracy. It proudly became the first self-governing country globally to grant women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.

This remarkable achievement came after an arduous battle led by the indomitable Kate Sheppard, a true champion of the women’s suffrage movement in New Zealand.

Each year, in September, at the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, we come together to celebrate and honour the legacy of the women’s suffrage movement. This year, much like the last, we organised the Harcourt’s HB Women’s Triathlon as a symbol of that celebration.

What a day it was! Over 240 women, 100 more than last year, participated in this event. Women of all abilities turned up, many trying their hand at their very first triathlon.

Amanda Hanan of the Heretaunga Women’s Centre with the first-place trophy. Photo / Connull Lang

It was an awe-inspiring sight, witnessing women, their friends, families, and even strangers, all united in support, cheering each other on to achieve their goals.

With this year’s election on the horizon, I find myself pondering the policies and commitments that political parties will make to benefit and support women.

The National Council for Women has outlined several crucial areas for women to consider when evaluating party platforms: these include addressing violence and harassment against women, establishing an agency to combat online harm, promoting consent education, and allocating funding for research, investment, and monitoring of women’s health issues, such as endometriosis, as part of the Women’s Health Strategy implementation.

In 1888, the reasons for giving women the vote were rather dismally stated: “Because a democratic government like that of New Zealand already admits the great principle that every adult person, not convicted of a crime, nor suspected of lunacy, has an inherent right to a voice in the construction of laws which all must obey.” And, “Because it has not yet been proved that the intelligence of women is only equal to that of children, nor that their social status is on a par with that of lunatics or convicts.”

Fortunately, our reasons for voting have evolved since then. However, as we approach the upcoming election, it’s disheartening to see that the major issues of pay equity, child poverty, and the prevention of domestic violence and harassment haven’t received the attention they deserve from political parties.

These are the issues that affect women’s lives daily, and they should be central to any campaign.

Regardless of which issues resonate most with you, whether they pertain to our community or our entire country, I urge you to exercise your right to vote. It is a privilege and a responsibility we should all embrace.

Women from every corner of New Zealand are counting on your support, so make your voice resonate on election day.

Together, we can actively participate in crafting a brighter future for our nation, hopefully contributing to the betterment of our motu and creating a more supportive, compassionate place for all.



