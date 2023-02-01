This target is fun and teaches ball-throwing accuracy.

Spectacular colourful designs on the sealed playgrounds around Dannevirke South School appeared a fortnight ago as if by magic, putting into action a plan to brighten the school surroundings and provide activities at playtimes.

Late last year with the building of a high safety fence to protect children from traffic, the decision was made by staff and the school board to brighten up the school environment, according to principal Caroline Transom.

Many options for teaching and fun activities in this quad.

Recently departed deputy principal Claire Audier began a process of consultation with the children, the staff and the parents to see what they wanted – a plan was drawn up and the Board of Trustees readily agreed to the expenditure.

Transon said she argued that “the kids were bright, bold, and colourful personalities and the school should match it”.

She also said the school was always happy to invite visitors outside of its operating hours and this would help attract them in.

An order was put into Aceline in Auckland and then the school had to wait for the rain to stop over the holidays so the company could come down and install the designs. The wait took several frustrating weeks but in mid-January, it happened.

Word soon got around and for the rest of the holidays, the playgrounds have been in frequent use. Now the school is in operation the children are having great enjoyment. It is exactly what they wanted.



