Wheeler's Luck, by Nigel Collins, Toby Leach and Damon Andrews. is a fun, zany, and highly entertaining comedy. Photo / Supplied

17 May, 2022 01:07 AM 2 minutes to read

Wheeler's Luck, by Nigel Collins, Toby Leach and Damon Andrews. is a fun, zany, and highly entertaining comedy. Photo / Supplied

Lindisfarne College students are excited to be performing Wheeler's Luck at the Lowe Family Performing Arts Centre on May 25 and 26.

Directed by Kathy Atkin, Wheeler's Luck is set in a small coastal community in the South Island. When Auckland developer Richard arrives and attempts to buy up the town there is much tension and anger.

After a tied vote at the council meeting to decide the future of the town, the townspeople finally agree to settle the future of Cox Point at the annual bareback horse race.

Wheeler's Luck, by Nigel Collins, Toby Leach and Damon Andrews, is a fun, zany and highly entertaining comedy that explores eccentricities of New Zealand culture and humour.

Lindisfarne College Head of Boarding, Hugh Kilsby, plays the role of Mayor Duncan who colludes with Aucklander Richard (Oscar Bromhead, Year 12). Year 10 student Chris Proctor plays Murray, the rural postie who will stop at nothing to put a stop to Richard's plans. Cultural Prefect Quinn Le Lievre takes the role of Johnny, who elopes with Lydia, cleverly acted by year 10 student Ari Milne.

A fantastic group of 18 further cast members portray a total of 53 entertaining Kiwi characters.

The shows start at 7pm. Tickets from Trybooking.com