Classic cars take to the road in Dannevirke

A Wolseley 6-80, which was British, was used as a police car in the 1950s. Left is a 1935 Chevy Junior. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Wolseley 6-80, which was British, was used as a police car in the 1950s. Left is a 1935 Chevy Junior. Photo / Leanne Warr

Residents in Dannevirke were treated to the sight of classic cars as their owners enjoyed a country drive at the weekend.

The veterans rally, held on Saturday, was run by the Central Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club.

It included cars from the very early days of the automobile, with a 1903 Holley, a 1906 Reo and a Chevy from 1916 among them.

Locals were able to view the classic cars up close on Sunday morning before the club members took off on another rally.

The display also featured cars from other eras including a Humber 80 and a Chevy Bel Air.

1915 Dodge. Photo / Leanne Warr

A 1915 Veteran GWK Sport Roadster. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 1913 Ford Model T was one of the veterans heading off down High St, Dannevirke. Photo / Leanne Warr

A 1917 Ford Model T. Photo / Leanne Warr

A 1916 Chevrolet 490. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 1906 Reo follows the 1916 Model T. The first Reo was exhibited at the New York show in January 1905. Photo / Leanne Warr

A 1914 Rover 12. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 1903 Holley. Photo / Leanne Warr

According to the plate on the front, this is a 1904 Napoleon. Photo / Leanne Warr

A close-up look at the 1917 Model T. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Model A Ford from 1928. Photo / Leanne Warr

Another British car, the Humber 80. Photo / Leanne Warr