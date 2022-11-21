Classic cars take to the road in Dannevirke

Residents in Dannevirke were treated to the sight of classic cars as their owners enjoyed a country drive at the weekend.
The veterans rally, held on Saturday, was run by the Central Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club.
It included cars from the very early days of the automobile, with a 1903 Holley, a 1906 Reo and a Chevy from 1916 among them.
Locals were able to view the classic cars up close on Sunday morning before the club members took off on another rally.
The display also featured cars from other eras including a Humber 80 and a Chevy Bel Air.