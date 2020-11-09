Civil Defence says Napier flood water may be contaminated

A child kayaking in potentially contaminated flood water on Latham St, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Don't play in the water, even if it's fun.

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has urged the people of Napier to not to play in the flood water after Monday's heavy rainfall, as it could be contaminated.

A Hawke's Bay Civil Defence spokeswoman said people should limit contact with the flood water, as it could be harmful to their health.

"Although this sounds fun, water may be contaminated and not safe. Please limit contact with flood waters," she said.

Monday's extensive rain fall, which caused Napier mayor Kirsten Wise to declare a local state of emergency, has put Napier City Council's wastewater network under intense pressure.

The council released pressure from the wastewater network and discharge wastewater at 5.45pm on Monday.

The wastewater was released into the Purimu storm water stream, which flows out to sea through the Ahuriri Estuary.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said floodwaters could carry bugs that cause disease from the ground surface and sewerage systems.

"Children should be kept away from flood waters and from playing in puddles, which may have been contaminated by sewerage," he said.

Dr Jones said people should also avoid eating food that has been in contact with floodwaters.

Napier City Council has also told residents to continue to minimise household wastewater.

A council spokesperson said people should not be using household appliances like dishwashers.

"Do not run the dishwasher, take baths, flush toilets unless absolutely necessary and keep showers short. This will help us get back on track."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board and Mana Ahururi were notified of the discharge.

Storm water will be monitored and tested by the environmental team from the council and will be ongoing for a number of days.

There is currently no evidence of contamination Napier's drinking water, according to Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

Drinking water supply will be tested throughout the day to assure of no contamination.

The DHB said due to flooding, the Napier Covid-19 testing centre is closed.

"If you were booked for a Covid-19 test at the Napier testing centre today, please call 06 650 4000," a HBDHB spokeswoman said.