Civil defence issues fresh heavy-rain hazards for Esk, Rissington and northern Hawke’s Bay

Fulton Hogan contractors restore access across the Mangaone River in Rissington, last month. Photo Supplied

Fulton Hogan contractors restore access across the Mangaone River in Rissington, last month. Photo Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management has warned of potential hazards in the wake of forecast downpours this weekend.

MetService earlier issued a heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay that covers the period from 9am Friday until 6am Sunday.

“While we don’t have serious concerns at this stage, the forecasted weather event may further exacerbate existing issues and vulnerabilities caused by Cyclone Gabrielle,” a civil defence spokesperson said.

Wairoa can expect consistent rainfall of 4-6 mm/hr all day Saturday. “At this stage we don’t expect this will have significant impact on the larger rivers, but could impact the smaller streams, cause some localised flooding, and increase the risk of slips in vulnerable areas.”

The Esk Valley is predicted to be hit with heavier rain on Saturday with total rainfall of 40 mm-110 mm. The rain may mobilise more silt into the river.

Meanwhile water volumes are expected to overtop the temporary culvert crossing at Rissington Bridge and the pedestrian bridge at the Dartmoor crossing.

For updates check in with metservice.com/national.