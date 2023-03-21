Do you know a Hastings local who deserves recognition? Photo / 123rf.com

Do you know anyone who has contributed significantly to Hastings arts and culture, health and welfare, sport and recreation or education and youth?

Now is the time to nominate them for the Hastings District Council’s 2023 Civic Honours Awards.

Nominations are now open and will close at 5pm on April 12.

For more than 30 years the Civic Honours Awards have been recognising community champions and acknowledging those who have made a significant difference in the community.

Each year they recognise individuals, groups or organisations that have contributed significantly to Hastings district.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the awards were one of the highlights of her year and that it was wonderful to be able to recognise those who had contributed generously to our community.

“Past Civic Honours recipients have helped so many people in so many ways including organising major sporting, community and cultural events; they have lifted the health and wellbeing of people of all ages; they have worked tirelessly to improve our special parks, reserves and gardens for everyone to enjoy; they have kept our community safe; they have helped and cared for our vulnerable people; they have served in our organisations; they have taught and trained our youth; they have enriched the lives of our not so young people; and they have lifted and empowered people’s lives with music,” Hazlehurst said.

Forms are available at the Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries and from the council’s Customer Service Centre on Lyndon Rd. Alternatively, they can be submitted online - https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/civic-awards.



